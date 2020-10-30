Crude Oil Sells Below Benchmark For $37

This comes amidst fear of a new collapse at the price of oil globally as countries enter a second lockdown phase to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

The price for Brent crude oil fell below Nigeria’s benchmark of $40 per barrel on Thursday to a four-month low of $37.

This comes amidst fear of a new collapse at the price of oil globally as countries enter a second lockdown phase to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Brent dropped 3.5% to $37.75 a barrel in London, being the lowest since May, while US crude dropped by 3.6%, to $36 as supply continued to outstrip demand.

Nigeria depends on oil revenue to fund its government and a further drop in the price of oil could see the nation plunge into recession.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Scores Injured, 10 Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Youths Protest Against Deputy Speaker Over Fraud Of N1.4 Billion
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The 'Real Reason' Nigeria's Economy Is Now Haemorrhaging By Ken Uwotu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Low Oil Prices, In Final Analysis, Good For Nigeria By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil Agip Pipeline Explosion Kills 3, Injures 7 In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy S.O.S: Fishermen Urge Buhari To Pay Outstanding Compensation To Save Sector
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests Former Acting NECO Registrar, Gana, After SaharaReporters Stories
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Expose How Lagos Assembly Member, Alli-Macaulay, Used COVID-19 Palliatives As Birthday Gift
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Germany Deports Nigerians, Others In Physical Restraints
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Lagos Speaker Obasa Received N51.7 Million 11 Times On Same Day
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Italian Police Arrest 73 Members Of Nigerian Mafia Group In Major Bust
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Pays 'Unscheduled Visit' To Military Hospital Over Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Rice Millers To Shut Down Plants Over Looting
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Suspected Ritualists Behead Security Guard In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting In Enugu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad