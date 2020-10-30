ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Finds Bullet Shell At Lekki Toll Gate

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has discovered at least four bullet shells at the Lekki Toll Gate, scene where soldiers from the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS demonstators in Lagos.

This is as the Nigerian Army denied that its soldiers shot at the protesters.

The panel embarked on a visit to the toll gate as part of the ongoing process in giving restitution to victims of SARS brutality and related extrajudicial abuse.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Judicial Panel Visits Lekki Toll Gate For Inspection

At the toll gate, the panel led by Dorris Okuwobi, discovered not less than four bullet shells at different locations at the toll gate.

The inspection was done by the panel in the presence of members of the public including journalists.

The bullet shells will serve as evidence in the ongoing enquiry by the panel.

SaharaReporters had published that at least eight people were killed by the soldiers with the corpses taken away to cover the incidence.

The newspaper had also published that the soldiers were called in by the Lagos State Government, a report that was later confirmed by the Nigerian Army despite initial denials.