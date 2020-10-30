Go Back To Your Duty Posts, FRSC Corps Marshal Orders Officers After #ENDSARS Protest

Oyeyemi ordered the commanding officers to keep the roads safe, enforce maximum compliance to road traffic regulations and safety guidelines.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has asked personnel of the agency in all formations across the country to return to their duty posts after the nationwide #ENDSARS protest.

In a statement on Friday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi ordered the commanding officers to keep the roads safe, enforce maximum compliance to road traffic regulations and safety guidelines.

FRSC Boss, Boboye Oyeyemi.

While mourning the victims of the road traffic crash in Enugu State, the Corps Marshal confirmed that out of the 56 people involved in the accident, 21 persons lost their lives.

He revealed that the crash, which occurred at Nkwo/Mmaku Junction along Old Enugu/Okigwe Road at about 4:00pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, involved a Mercedes Benz Bus (ENU 811 KU) conveying school children and a Mark truck (KPP 247 XA).

He said, “Irrespective of the incessant attacks that led to the burning, looting, arson and damaging of FRSC properties in various locations occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the Corps is still deeply committed to the full realisation of its corporate mandate; as such, will not be dissuaded from carrying out its humanitarian work of keeping the roads safe, even amidst the risks on lives and properties of personnel.”

