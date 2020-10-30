I’m Being Cursed In Mosques Over My Involvement In #ENDSARS Protest, Activist, Aisha Yesufu Says

Nigerian human rights activist and Co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, lamented on the ill treatment she has been receiving from fellow Muslims over her involvement in the nationwide protest that saw Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

Yesufu said she was being attacked and cursed in mosques for being one of the leaders of the massive demonstration that attracted global attention.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, she said, “Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers.

“I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making the same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria.”

Recall that a Kannywood star, Zainab Abdullahi, recently called on Northerners to kill the activist.

Abdullahi, who is a member of the Buhari Support Group, and Buhari Media Centre, in an Instagram post described Yesufu as a Jew, who must be attacked by all means.

Many activists including Aisha had joined Nigerian youth on the streets to protest against police brutality, oppression and bad governance in the country.

