Lawyers Write Yusuf Bichi Over Alleged Lopsidedness In DSS Recruitment, Threaten Court Action

The group of lawyers said that there were misgivings among the public about the lopsidedness in the recruitment exercise, which negates the federal character principle enshrined in the constitution of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

Some concerned lawyers have given Yusuf Bichi, Director-General of the Department of State Services, a seven-day ultimatum to explain how the recruitment exercise recently carried out by the secret police across the country was done.

The legal practitioners under the Network of Lawyers for Good Governance in Nigeria made the request through a letter written to Mr Bichi.

DG of DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

They added that they are aware that the number of applicants, who applied for the recruitment had been "inequitably concentrated" in a particular region of the country to the disadvantage of others.

The letter jointly signed by Vincent Adodo, Myson Nejo, Joshua Oluwaseun, Helen Gbor, Semire Onifade among others, reads, "Given the need to preserve the unity of Nigeria on the principles of justice and equity, it has become imperative that we request that your good office furnishes us with the following information within seven days next of your receipt of this letter; names, state and local government area of origin of persons who applied for employment into Directorate of State Service (DSS) in each of the 36 states of the federation and federal capital territory.

"The cumulative number of persons who applied employment into the Directorate of State Service (DSS) in each of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

"The names, state, and local government area of origin of successful applicants in the year 2020 recruitment exercise of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

"And the cumulative number of successful applicants in the year 2020 recruitment exercise into the Directorate of State Service (DSS) from each of the federation and the federal capital territory."

The lawyers threatened to take legal action by dragging the Director-General of the agency to court if he failed to yield to their request within seven days.

SaharaReporters gathered that many of the applicants, who applied for different positions in the agency, were only asked to submit their credentials.

Some applicants, who spoke with our correspondent, said they were disappointed after the commission did not carry out any screening exercise before shortlisting successful candidates.

SaharaReporters, New York

