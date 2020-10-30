Liberia Launches National Carrier, Lone Star Air

Liberia has launched a new national carrier to begin flight operations.

The West African nation has named the airline, Lone Star Air, 30 years after the former national carrier became defunct.

George Weah, Liberia’s President, while inaugurating the national carrier on Friday, said, “It would connect our country to our region and to the world.

“It is my dream, my hope and my ambition that we will very soon see Lone Star Air, the wings of Liberia, flying our flag in international skies, shining so brightly.”

It is unclear when the new airline will begin operation and neither Weah’s office nor the Ministry of Transport was immediately available for comment, AFP reports.

The airline initially plans to operate flights between Monrovia and regional hubs such as Abidjan in Ivory Coast or Lagos in Nigeria.