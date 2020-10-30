Rice Millers To Shut Down Plants Over Looting

Dealers under the aegis of Rice Millers Association of Nigeria said they were taken aback at the devastating destruction and looting carried out against members of RIMAN.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

Rice millers on Thursday declared that they would shut down some of their plants in some parts of the country following the destruction of some of their mills by protesters during the widespread #EndSARS protests.

Dealers under the aegis of Rice Millers Association of Nigeria said they were taken aback at the devastating destruction and looting carried out against members of RIMAN.

"RIMAN is shocked and sad at the level of havoc that was carried out on these rice mills and other government and private properties within the country," the association's National President, Peter Dama, said.

He added, "The resultant impact on these rice mills will create some deficits in our members' contribution to national food security and rice value chain, as the affected rice mills will be shut down for a while at this critical period with huge debts to pay."

Dama, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by RIMAN and signed by its president, stated that some of the affected mills included Shamad Rice Mill, Yola; Glams Foods, Lagos.

He said, "This act is condemnable, highly regrettable and insensitive.

"Regrettably, during these attacks, tonnes of milled rice, paddy, furniture, machines, equipment and operational vehicles were destroyed and looted, while some parts of buildings were set ablaze."

RIMAN, therefore, called on the government to urgently assist the rice millers with funds to rebuild and restock to commence their operations, as most of them took loans to run their businesses.

It also appealed to the government to provide adequate security coverage to rice mills that were under threat to avert future occurrence.

The association urged Nigerian Youths to sheath their swords since they had spoken loud and clear, adding that the government had heard their demands.

It said the youths should therefore retreat and await the implementation of government promises.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Palm Oil Will Start Sustaining Our State By 2020 – Abia Govt.
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy High Food Prices Cause Increase In Inflation In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Foreign Rice, Vegetable Oil Seized In Customs Raid Of Adamawa Market
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Food Government Not Doing Enough In Distribution Of COVID-19 Palliatives To Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians –HEDA
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Food Palliatives Weren’t Hoarded Or Diverted In Kwara –CACOVID Foundation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Germany Deports Nigerians, Others In Physical Restraints
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lekki Massacre: Nigeria’s Democracy In Danger —American Human Rights Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Soldiers Fired Blank Bullets Not Live Ammunition At Lekki Protesters, Ex-Army Spokesman Claims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad