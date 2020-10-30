Soldiers Fired Blank Bullets Not Live Ammunition At Lekki Protesters, Ex-Army Spokesman Claims

He said there were enough reasons for the involvement and invitation of the military in the protest, citing reports of violence in parts of the state as a justification.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

A former spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, says soldiers only fired blank bullets at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, not live ammunition as reported.

He made the claim on Thursday during a programme on Arise Television.

Usman said contrary to the social media posts that many protesters were killed in the incident, the blank ammunition used was not capable of killing anyone.

He said there were enough reasons for the involvement and invitation of the military in the protest, citing reports of violence in parts of the state as a justification.

He accused the Amnesty International of politicising the issue and lying against the military.

"If you look at the canisters, they were blank ammo, and blank ammo doesn't even kill," he said. "At a close range, maybe 100-metres, it will have some pigmentation on your skin. Let's leave the commission of enquiry to do its job. See Also #EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

"But it is very dangerous for anybody to politicise security in this country. The military is a symbol of national unity and national power; they should be insulated from all these politics.

"Remember the military are armed, and by the nature of their training, they are trained to kill, and I think the military in its wisdom, instead of using live ammunition, decided to use blank armour which is meant for training." See Also #EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

He added that the military should be commended for avoiding "serious collateral damage" during the shooting.

The Amnesty International had called on Nigerian authorities to stop attempts to cover up the Lekki toll gate massacre. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Lekki Massacre: Nigeria’s Democracy In Danger —American Human Rights Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights SUP Condemns Rise Of Dictatorships In Nigeria, Guinea, Silence Of AU, ECOWAS
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Germany Deports Nigerians, Others In Physical Restraints
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lekki Massacre: Nigeria’s Democracy In Danger —American Human Rights Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Agriculture Rice Millers To Shut Down Plants Over Looting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad