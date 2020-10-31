BREAKING: Truck Loses Control, Crushes Traders In Ondo Market

It was gathered that the driver of the truck lost control of the wheel while descending a hill in the Ikare axis, a commercial hub of the town.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

A truck conveying some bags of rice on Saturday lost control, crushing several traders and pedestrians at a market in Akungba Akoko area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness, Ado Adebayo, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said he counted at least four dead bodies at the scene of the accident.

He disclosed that victims of the incident were already being moved to the hospital. 

"The truck driver lost control of the wheels after his brake failed and rammed into traders and pedestrians at Ibaka Market, killing many of them in the process. 

"A woman and two of her children were among those killed by the truck. 

"In anger, residents and traders set ablaze the bags of rice," the eyewitness said. 

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said rescue operation was ongoing.

