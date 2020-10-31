British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Imposes National Lockdown Until December 2 Over COVID-19 Spike

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has imposed a month-long lockdown in England expected to last until December 2.

The new lockdown comes as a second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through Europe, forcing countries such as France, Germany, Sweden and Ireland to renew strict restrictions.

Boris Johnson

The United Kingdom on Saturday passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The government said, “Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result.”

Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day while the death toll increased by 326, Reuters reports.

As part of the new lockdown, all shops, pubs, bars, restaurants that do not provide essential services would close and people would no longer be allowed to visit family and friends indoors.

Schools and courts would remain open.

SaharaReporters, New York

