Donald Trump Hails US Special Forces For Rescue Of Abducted American Citizen In Nigeria

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has hailed the US military for conducting a successful operation that led to the freedom of American citizen, Philip Walton, on Friday night.

Walton was abducted by suspected bandits on October 26 in Niger Republic.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump, in 2018, speaks to military leadership members during a visit to al-Asad Air Base, Al Anbar, Iraq

See Also Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many

He was, however, rescued in a border town on Nigerian soil in an overnight operation by the elite SEAL Team Six, who killed all but one of the captors.

Hailing the operation, Trump in a tweet on Saturday said, “Last night, our country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria.

"Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!”