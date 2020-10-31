#EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Lifts Curfew In Lagos

The governor, however, said the 12:00am to 4:00am curfew imposed by the Nigerian Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remained.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, has lifted the curfew imposed on the state following the violence that occurred in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement by Commissioner for Information in the state, Gbenga Omotosho.

The governor, however, said the 12:00am to 4:00am curfew imposed by the Nigerian Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remained.

The statement reads, “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

“The governor urges the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for.”

