ENDSARS: Police Officer Broke Two Of My Teeth, Man Tells Lagos Judicial Panel

Mr Olajide Fowotade has narrated to the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry how a police officer brutalised and removed two of his upper front teeth.

Fowotade, while explaining his encounter with the police, said one officer named Ayo and attached to Ketu Police Division, assaulted him until he became unconscious.

He added that after regaining consciousness, he was taken to the police station where the assault and brutalisation continued by the officer.

He said, “On the 11th of March, 2017, I was coming from my workplace and at Ketu bus-stop on the road linking to the expressway, there is a tricycle park.

“That day, some tricycle riders were turning in front of me, so I waited for them.

“I just heard some motorcycle riders coming from behind banging my car and shouting that I should go.

“I asked one of the motorcycle riders if he wanted me to hit the tricycle rider and he shouted at me, asking if I knew who he was. I never knew he was a police officer who went to arrest motorcycle riders.

“He came to my front and started beating and punching me. My wife who was beside me was restraining me and when the hitting became too much, I came down from my car.

“On getting down from my car, one officer held my hand while Officer Ayo gave me head-butt on my mouth.

“The next thing I knew, two of my teeth fell and I fainted immediately.”

He added that he was taken to Ketu Police Station where the officer kicked and assaulted him until he was rescued by other policemen.

He informed the panel that the Divisional Police Officer reprimanded the officer and asked that he was taken to hospital for immediate treatment after which he was subsequently released.

He prayed the panel to help him get justice and demanded compensation of N3m as expenses for his medical treatment.