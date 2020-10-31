I'm Expecting Some Major Shift In 2023, Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Youths

For more than a week, some youths across the country took to the streets to call for reforms in the police. The protests, which started as peaceful demonstrations to bring to an end police brutality, was later hijacked by hoodlums who wrecked violence across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

A strategic leadership expert and senior pastor, DayStar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi has admonished Nigerian youths to utilise the #EndSARS protests to influence the political framework of the country.

Adeyemi made this known during a webinar organised by a non-profit organisation, Enough Is Enough (EiE) Nigeria on Friday.

Sam Adeyemi

The event tagged, 'Footprints: Journey to #NigeriaAt100' was organised by EiE to address the state of the nation in commemoration of its 10th anniversary.

Attacks escalated last Wednesday following the shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigerian soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20. Across Lagos and other states, vehicles, government buildings and private properties were razed and looted.

Speaking at the occasion, Adeyemi reiterated that Nigerian youth constituting about 65% of the population of the country should move from demonstrating on the streets to strategic plans of nation-building.

He urged them to participate in the government process through their clear short term, the middle term and long term objectives.

He added, "The short term objective is an advocacy and letting people know of your movement in your local communities, just as you go on the streets to protests, but this one will be in your communities," Adeyemi said. 

"Have organising skills. Organise town hall meetings that will be global; that is the power you have with your technology. Remember the #EndSARS protests started on your media platforms. This will help in changing some issues like electoral reforms.

"The middle term objective is to influence the political process through involvement and engagement in the policy. Nigeria's problems are myriad. You can solve them when you have visionary leaders making the laws. That's why you have to go there to change the laws in the legislative arm of the government.

"The long term objective is to transform Nigeria into a developed economy. The African leadership structure is monarchical, where the leader thinks is a king and others are subjects. So, you are going to change this. The idea of the developed world is that everybody is equal and creates the environment for all to deploy their potential.

"When you are powerful and don’t know it, people will negotiate with you to their own advantage. So, every citizen is powerful. Provide the leadership to Nigeria now! Reject the fact that youths are leaders of tomorrow. It’s a deception. I am expecting some major shifts in 2023. New Nigeria is possible."

Yemi Adamolekun, executive director of EiE, said the event was in line with the objective of the organisation which is, "promoting good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship."

SaharaReporters, New York

