Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Directs All Civil Servants Back To Work From Monday

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked all civil servants from below grade level 12 to resume duties from Monday, November 2, 2020.

This was contained in a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday.

The circular reads, “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential task Force on COVID-19 and the state Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary grade 1-12 who were directed to work from home since March 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, accounting officers are to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.”

Recall that civil servants on grade level 12 and below in Lagos had been asked to work from home since March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.