Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Directs All Civil Servants Back To Work From Monday

This was contained in a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked all civil servants from below grade level 12 to resume duties from Monday, November 2, 2020.

This was contained in a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday.

The circular reads, “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential task Force on COVID-19 and the state Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary grade 1-12 who were directed to work from home since March 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, accounting officers are to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.”

Recall that civil servants on grade level 12 and below in Lagos had been asked to work from home since March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Hails US Special Forces For Rescue Of Abducted American Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Write Yusuf Bichi Over Alleged Lopsidedness In DSS Recruitment, Threaten Court Action
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests Former Acting NECO Registrar, Gana, After SaharaReporters Stories
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Imposes National Lockdown Until December 2 Over COVID-19 Spike
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Lifts Curfew In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Hails US Special Forces For Rescue Of Abducted American Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Write Yusuf Bichi Over Alleged Lopsidedness In DSS Recruitment, Threaten Court Action
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests Former Acting NECO Registrar, Gana, After SaharaReporters Stories
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Imposes National Lockdown Until December 2 Over COVID-19 Spike
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Lifts Curfew In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News London-based Islamic Commission Drags President Buhari, Buratai, El-Rufai To ICC Over Zaria Massacre, Asks Nigerian Government To Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Science And Technology, Onu, Counters Buhari’s Directive On Suspension Of PRODA’s DG
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Priest Shot Outside Church In France
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I’m Being Cursed In Mosques Over My Involvement In #ENDSARS Protest, Activist, Aisha Yesufu Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Governor Ben Ayade Finally Admits Being A Failure By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad