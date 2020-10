The Lagos State panel hearing cases of extrajudicial activities and police brutality has said it will be summoning operatives of the now scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad to appear before it.

This was announced by Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired).

Okuwobi said the summon was to make the indicted SARS officials respond to claims against them.

She also said that the officials indicted so far will be caused to appear at the next hearing.