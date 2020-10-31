New Super Eagles Player, Sebastian Osigwe, Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Swiss-born Osigwe, who was expected to make his debut for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month, might miss his first game due to his diagnosis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

Sebastian Osigwe, one of the new Super Eagles players, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Swiss-born Osigwe, who was expected to make his debut for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month, might miss his first game due to his diagnosis.

Sebastian Osigwe

His Club, FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League, confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in a statement which reads, “The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Osigwe.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Resumption Of Unity, Private Schools
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Rushed To Government Hospital
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Abuja Residents Defy Mobile Courts, Move Around City Freely
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Opinion Re-ExxonMobil Sacks 84 Nigerians: Is President Jonathan Not Really A Weakling?
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption ICPC Arrests Former Acting NECO Registrar, Gana, After SaharaReporters Stories
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Write Yusuf Bichi Over Alleged Lopsidedness In DSS Recruitment, Threaten Court Action
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I’m Being Cursed In Mosques Over My Involvement In #ENDSARS Protest, Activist, Aisha Yesufu Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Coalition Of Activists Issue Fresh Demands To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Officer Shot My Sister Over what Channel To Watch, Helen Ndubuisi Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Science And Technology, Onu, Counters Buhari’s Directive On Suspension Of PRODA’s DG
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Again, Governor Sanwo-Olu Adjusts Curfew Times In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International UK Authorities Say 7 Nigerians Who Attempted To Hijack Oil Vessel Bailed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News First James Bond Actor, Sean Connery, Dies At 90
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ohanaeze, Church Leaders To Hold Rallies In Five States For Igbo Presidency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad