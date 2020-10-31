New Super Eagles Player, Sebastian Osigwe, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sebastian Osigwe, one of the new Super Eagles players, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Swiss-born Osigwe, who was expected to make his debut for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month, might miss his first game due to his diagnosis.

Sebastian Osigwe

His Club, FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League, confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in a statement which reads, “The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Osigwe.”