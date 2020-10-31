Priest Shot Outside Church In France

A Greek priest has been shot outside his church in Lyon, France.
Saturday's attack comes 24 hours after a terrorist with a knife attacked many people outside a church in the Southern French city of Nice, killing three and injuring many others.
On October 16, a school teacher was also beheaded in a terror-related attack.
Police say the reason for the new attack was still unclear but not unconnected to tensions over the publication of caricatures mocking Prophet Muhammad.
The priest is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, AP reports.
The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle.
Police locked down the neighbourhood around the church and warned the public to stay away.