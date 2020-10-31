Two NSCDC Personnel Die, One Injured In Ondo Road Accident

An auto accident has claimed the lives of two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State.

The personnel were travelling in a space wagon in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state when the accident occurred.

Olufemi Omole, spokesperson for the NSCDC in Ondo State, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, said one other officer was critically injured during the accident.

Omole explained that the personnel were returning from a burial ceremony when their vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

He said the remains of the two officers had been deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State General Hospital while the injured had been taken to the Trauma Centre.

Omole said the surviving officer was still in a critical condition at the hospital and needed prayers to fully recover.