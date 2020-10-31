We Plan To Fund Hospitals, Make Migration Unattractive For Doctors, Nigeria’s Health Minister Says

Ehanire made the comments on Friday in Abuja after inspecting the new Cancer Centre at the National Hospital, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 31, 2020

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, has said that the government was planning to provide better funding for hospitals so that migration becomes unattractive for doctors in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

He said, “I have heard the challenge of doctors leaving the country. We have plans to provide better funding for our hospitals in Nigeria and make such migration unattractive.”

He added that measures were being put in place to prepare for a potential second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Schools are resuming, people are travelling in and out the country so we must be prepared for any emergency,” he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

