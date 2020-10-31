Woman Recounts How SARS Made Her Lose Pregnancy Twice, Extorted Her, Husband Of Over N400,000

Mrs Ndubuisi Obiechina, a resident of Lagos, has recounted how operatives of the now scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad made her lose her pregnancy twice while being detained in their custody.

She also narrated how SARS officials extorted she and her husband of over N400,000 as bail after 22 days in their detention.

Obiechina shared her encounter with the SARS operatives while speaking before the Lagos State Judicial Panel on SARS extrajudicial activities.

Speaking before the panel on Saturday, Obiechina said she was called by an unknown person, who later turned out to be a SARS personnel.

She said she was picked up at her workplace on the allegatione that she used to be in contact with a suspected kidnapper now at large.

Visibly traumatised as she was talking, she said, “They called me and came to my school. When they saw me, they pushed me inside the car and moved.

“The men were slapping, beating me. I was two months pregnant. I started vomiting. That’s when they found out I was pregnant.

“I asked them to let me handover my child to somebody, they said no, that I should follow them, that my kid would die there and he is also a kidnapper.

“They took me to their office at Ikeja. They took me to a shrine. They hanged me, beat me. They said they would force my baby out of me.

“They asked me about somebody and said I must produce the person or die there.

“My husband came and when they saw him, they started beating him, they hit him with gun and stones on the head.

“It was after some days when we were released on bail that we went to the hospital and the doctor said the baby is no more and they will have to flush it out.”

Explaining how she also lost the second pregnancy, she said after some weeks, the same SARS officials stormed her home and arrested her husband.

She said the SARS officials assaulted and brutalised her husband as they tried to forcefully take her out of the home.

She added that the officials told her that the second arrest was ordered by Abba Kyari, former OC SARS, Lagos.

“It was while my husband was in detention and I was running around to get him released that I lost my second pregnancy,” she said.

The panel, led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), adjourned the case for the SARS officials indicted in her report to respond to the allegations before a recommendation will be given by the panel.