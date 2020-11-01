11-year-old Boy Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Edo Police Station Attack Regains Freedom

The police had last week arrested Osayuhi for allegedly joining thugs, who attacked Oba Market Police Station at Evbuotubu area of Benin City.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2020

The Edo State Police Command has released an 11-year-old boy, Gift Osayuhi, who was arrested over his alleged involvement in the attack on a police station in the state.

The police had last week arrested Osayuhi for allegedly joining thugs, who attacked Oba Market Police Station at Evbuotubu area of Benin City.

After the attack, he was said to have worn the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself the Inspector-General of Police.

Securing his release from police custody, Coordinator of a Benin-based human rights group, Talakawa Parliament, Kola Edokpayi, said they became uncomfortable when the police paraded the boy.

According to Edokpayi, Osayuhi’s dream was to become a police officer and eventually rise to the highest office of the Inspector-General of Police in the future.

“We have been able to secure the unconditional release of the 11-year-old boy named Gift Osayuhi whose picture went viral on social media yesterday for allegedly joining some miscreants to break into Oba Market Police Station, took police uniform, wore it and declared himself as the new IG of Police during the ENDSARS protest.

“The boy was released to us after we undertook to rehabilitating and reforming him. The young boy said his dream was to become the IG of Police and we also undertook to ensure that the boy was given proper education so as to help him achieve his dream.

“We sincerely thank the Edo State Commissioner of Police and Edo State Ministry of Justice for the kind understanding and cooperation.

“We also met with his mother who told us that she was a widow who took care of the children alone and the little boy usually assisted her to sell water and drinks at Ring Road,” the human rights activist said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Police Killed 15, Injure 67 Protesters In Mushin, Lagos, On October 20
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Police Officer Broke Two Of My Teeth, Man Tells Lagos Judicial Panel
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption How ‘Super Cop’ Abba Kyari Was Indicted In A Series Of Killings, Corruption And Covered By Nigerian Police Hierarchy
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Man, Solomon Akuma, Rots In Police Cell After Making Online Post Against Buhari As Sowore Visits FCID Cell
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Woman Recounts How SARS Made Her Lose Pregnancy Twice, Extorted Her, Husband Of Over N400,000
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police How UK Government Trained, Supplied Equipment To SARS Operatives For Four Years
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Donald Trump Hails US Special Forces For Rescue Of Abducted American Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Amuwo Odofin Youth Blast Lawmaker, Alli-Macaulay, Over Comments On Young People, Call For Immediate Recall
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Kicks As Judicial Panel Summons Personnel Over Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Imposes National Lockdown Until December 2 Over COVID-19 Spike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News London-based Islamic Commission Drags President Buhari, Buratai, El-Rufai To ICC Over Zaria Massacre, Asks Nigerian Government To Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Write Yusuf Bichi Over Alleged Lopsidedness In DSS Recruitment, Threaten Court Action
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Lifts Curfew In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Why I Voted For America By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former Nigerian Presidential Candidate, Olapade Agoro, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad