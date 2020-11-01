Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members

It was gathered that the gunmen, who came shooting sporadically to scare residents of the area, whisked away a staff of the hospital, Cletus Igube, and four relations of some patients.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded a private hospital, Kunwarke Clinic and Maternity in Kan-Tsakuuwa, near Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State, abducting five persons.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who came shooting sporadically to scare residents of the area, whisked away a staff of the hospital, Cletus Igube, and four relations of some patients.

Director of the hospital, a former Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Elisha Agwadu, said the kidnappers came 30 minutes after he left the hospital.

Agwadu said, “The kidnappers contacted me this morning at about 6:30am and told me that this was the 26th time they had come after me without getting me. All we are demanding from you now if you don’t want your staff and others to be killed is N20m.

“They put a call through to me again at about 12:20pm demanding a ransom of N20m. They have asked me not to contact the police for anything.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Police Net For Spending Fake Naira Notes In Adamawa State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Fire Service Chief, Six Others Regain Freedom From Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigerian Widow Executed In Saudi Arabia Carried Drugs In Her Private Parts
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME 'A Man Who Stole N7,000 Plantain Shouldn't Be In Prison While Those Who Stole Billions Walk Free'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Amuwo Odofin Youth Blast Lawmaker, Alli-Macaulay, Over Comments On Young People, Call For Immediate Recall
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Lekki Estate Residents Association Urges Members To Be Vigilant, Security-conscious
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Fayemi Keeping Killer Squad In Ekiti Government House, Planning To Relocate Two Gang Members To South Africa, Group Alleges
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Former Nigerian Presidential Candidate, Olapade Agoro, Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police 11-year-old Boy Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Edo Police Station Attack Regains Freedom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Kicks As Judicial Panel Summons Personnel Over Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How ‘Super Cop’ Abba Kyari Was Indicted In A Series Of Killings, Corruption And Covered By Nigerian Police Hierarchy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Police Killed 15, Injure 67 Protesters In Mushin, Lagos, On October 20
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad