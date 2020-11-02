AAC Candidate In Benue Demands Sack Of PDP Member Over Certificate Forgery

In the petition with number EPT/01/2020, Ogbadu and the AAC are asking the tribunal to sack her for lying about her qualifications as well as to nullify the election, which they said did not comply with the provisions of the local government electoral law and guidelines for the exercise issued by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

Akpoko Gabriel Ogbadu, candidate of the African Action Congress in this year’s local government election in Benue State, has dragged Erebe Agnes Uleko of Peoples Democratic Party before the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Otukpo over alleged certificate forgery.

In the petition with number EPT/01/2020, Ogbadu and the AAC are asking the tribunal to sack her for lying about her qualifications as well as to nullify the election, which they said did not comply with the provisions of the local government electoral law and guidelines for the exercise issued by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission.

Ogbadu while presenting his case before the Justice Ibrahim Mohammed-led tribunal, called two subpoenaed witnesses to testify in respect of Erebe’s claim that she attended LGEA Primary School, Ito Town from 1970 to 1976 and College of Health Technology Makurdi, the present College of Health Technology Agasha between 1996 and 1997.

The witness from LGEA, Oju Area Office, told the tribunal that the booklet containing the counterfoil of the First School Leaving Certificate of primary education with No. 037839 (Erebe’s certificate) cannot be found neither are the records before 1977 available in the Area Education Office, Oju.

The witness from College of Health Technology, Agasha, where the PDP candidate was said to have attended between 1996 and 1997 was led in evidence by the petitioners’ counsel and tendered the students’ enrolment for the year 1995, contrary to her claim that she was admitted in the college in 1996.

Erebe and the PDP did not call any witness to testify.

Justice Mohammed, after listening to the submissions reserved judgment on a date to be communicated to all parties.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Face International Criminal Court For Inviting Military And Lying About It —AAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Fayemi Keeping Killer Squad In Ekiti Government House, Planning To Relocate Two Gang Members To South Africa, Group Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Six Corpses Recovered From Lake Behind Dogara’s Mansion After Soldiers Kill Palliative Hunters
Military Nigerian Soldiers Kill Eight Persons At Ex-House Of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s Mansion In Jos, Dump Bodies Inside Mining Pond
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Ex-Nigerian Education Minister, Ezekwesili, Asks President Buhari To Take Responsibility For Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right President Muhammadu Buhari’s Address To American People On Eve Of Their 2020 Election (First Draft) By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Two Nigerian Men Posing As UK Businessmen Defraud Hundreds Of Indians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education NECO Announces Commencement Of Examinations Across Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians For Participating In #EndSARS Protest, Diaspora Commission Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Face International Criminal Court For Inviting Military And Lying About It —AAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad