EndSARS: Abuja Road Users Beg Police, FRSC, VIO, Others To Return To Work Over Gridlock

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have appealed to the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Officers and others to return to the roads following traffic gridlock along major roads in the city.

They said the absence of the law and traffic management personnel on the road had worsened the traffic flow in the territory.

FILE PHOTO: Traffic Jam In Abuja

President, Road Users Development Network of Nigeria, Dr John John Uket, disclosed this at a one-day national dialogue on traffic management over the weekend in Abuja.

He said the chaotic traffic snarl in Abuja and Lagos was as a result of the absence of road traffic personnel, who had left the roads unattended for fear of being attacked by citizens as a result of the recent uprising in the country.

He said, “In the spirit of nationhood and patriotism, we want to kindly appeal to you all to let bygone be bygone and forge a new page in our nation’s history.

“For all the traffic officers who are still feeling hurt, we the road users, both motorists and commuters, say sorry for the actions of the hoodlums as we hope that such hoodlums will be brought to justice soon.”

Chairman, FCT Administration on Traffic Management Team, Ikharo Attah, said his men had remained on the road, doing their routine job during the EndSARS protest until it was hijacked by thugs, forcing law enforcement officials to seek safety.