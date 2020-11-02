NECO Announces Commencement Of Examinations Across Nigeria

The examinations are expected to commence on November 9.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

The National Examinations Council has directed the commencement of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states across the country.

The examinations are expected to commence on November 9.

Azeez Sani, NECO Head of Information and Public Relations, in a statement on Monday evening, said, “The National Examinations Council wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states and the FCT from Monday, November 9 2020.

“The council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday, October 25, 2020, due to security challenges occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new time-table from Monday, November 9, 2020, to Saturday, November 28 2020.

“This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday, November 4 2020. The timetable can also be downloaded from the NECO official website.

“The council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended.

“NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Protest In UK Over Non-payment Of Tuition, Allowances By NDDC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education NYSC: Three Die, Five Others To Repeat Service Year In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion Of Winners And Losers Of ASUU Strike By Toks Ero
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: SaharaReporters Obtains Names Of Slain Students
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Osun State Education Crisis: Alumni Of Baptist High School Call Emergency Meeting Over Education Reform Policies
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right President Muhammadu Buhari’s Address To American People On Eve Of Their 2020 Election (First Draft) By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Two Nigerian Men Posing As UK Businessmen Defraud Hundreds Of Indians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians For Participating In #EndSARS Protest, Diaspora Commission Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Face International Criminal Court For Inviting Military And Lying About It —AAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad