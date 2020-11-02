Nigerian Students Protest In UK Over Non-payment Of Tuition, Allowances By NDDC

Nigerian students, who are beneficiaries of the scholarship programme by the Niger Delta Development Commission, are currently staging a protest at the Nigeria High Commission, United Kingdom, over the non-payment of their tuition by the NDDC.

The 94 scholars from the 2018 set are also demanding payment of their two-year allowances by the commission.

PHOTONEWS: 94 NDDC Scholars In UK Resume Protest At Nigeria High Commission, London Over Unpaid Allowances, Tuition Fee@NDDCOnline @NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/Jl2morLnJg — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 2, 2020

Recall that the NDDC had in September sent a delegate to the UK to verify the academic status of scholars, who benefitted from its scholarship programme.

The visit is also to ascertain the number of the beneficiary of its scholarship scheme studying in the country.

However, weeks after the conclusion of the verification exercise and the NDDC saying it had confirmed the academic status of the students, the commission was yet to commence the payment.

The 2018 foreign scholars have been plagued by hardship caused by the refusal of the NDDC to make payments as at when due.

Some students, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they have been ejected from their homes and are unsure of where meals would come from.

They also said their academic transcripts had been seized due to the non-payment of their tuition.

Two of the students had their studentship in the Universities of Coventry and Leeds revoked last year because the NDDC failed to pay their registration fees while many of them were logged out of their school portals.

The scholars urged the Presidency and National Assembly to mandate the NDDC to ensure the payment of 2018 set as they were at risk of forfeiting their certificates.