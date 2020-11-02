Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media

At a meeting in Kaduna on Monday, the governors said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

Governors of Northern states have asked the Nigerian Government to regulate social media to curb the spread of ‘fake news’.

They also condemned recent attacks on persons and properties by thugs.

“The superlative agitations and other change regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorses the indivisibility, indissolubility, and oneness of the nation.

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria

“Meeting raises attention on the need to keep a strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation,” part of a communique signed by Simon Lalong, Chairman, Northern States Governors' Forum, read.

SaharaReporters, New York

