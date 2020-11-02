One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court

Joe Biden, Democratic Party challenger in the United States presidential election, is in an early lead, polls show ahead of Tuesday's voting.

Biden is ahead of Republican candidate, Donald Trump, in battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the Sun Belt states of Florida and Arizona, according to a poll of likely voters conducted by The New York Times and Siena College.

His strength is most pronounced in Wisconsin, where he has an outright majority of the vote and leads Trump by 11 points, 52 per cent to 41 per cent.

Trump is trailing, polls suggest, due to his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Under his watch, a total of 9.28 million people have caught the virus while 231,000 of that number have died.

Biden is also getting support from first-time voters putting him in a stronger position heading into election day than any presidential candidate since at least 2008.

#SRPoll: Which Candidate Do You Support In The US Presidential Election?



1. @JoeBiden - Democratic Candidate



2. @realDonaldTrump - Republican Candidate



Drop comments below on why you support either of the two candidates. #USElections2020 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly threatened to head to court with his lawyers as soon as the election was over, sparking concerns that he may fail to concede if he loses to Biden.

CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, said Trump told pool reporters as soon as elections are over “we are going in with our lawyers”.

His tweet @Acosta reads, “Trump tells WH pool reporters as soon as the election is over “we’re going in with our lawyers.” Trump adviser tells CNN campaign plans to be aggressive on election night and could declare win if Trump is on the verge of 270 electoral votes even as ballots are being counted. Trump denies it.”