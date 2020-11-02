PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party said the swift operation by the United States to rescue her citizen held hostage by terrorists on Nigerian soil has further confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari government can neither secure the territorial integrity of the nation nor arrest the wave of insecurity ravaging Nigeria under his watch.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDPD said the operation showed that this government cannot guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country.

President Buhari

The party described the situation where the US had to come to Nigeria to carry out a rescue mission as an international embarrassment.

The statement reads, “Moreover, the fact that under President Muhammadu Buhari bandits and abductors from neighbouring countries now freely cross into our nation to use our soil as detention camps further show the failure of his administration to secure our national borders and territorial integrity.

"It also shows that contrary to claims by the Buhari administration, parts of our country are still under the control of bandits and insurgents.

“It is indeed grossly disconcerting that under our Commander-in-Chief, a general, who had consistently promised to lead from the front, it took a foreign country to come on our soil to rescue their citizen, while hordes of our citizens are reportedly being held, tortured and killed in various kidnappers’ and insurgents’ dens in various parts of our nation.”