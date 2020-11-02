Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested

One soldier was filmed on Sunday flogging a lady for seemingly dressing indecently, while another was captured shaving the hair of some men.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State, Seun Fakorede, has said that soldiers seen in a viral video assaulting pedestrians in Ibadan, the state capital, have been arrested.

Fakorede said this in a post on Twitter.

One soldier was filmed on Sunday flogging a lady for seemingly dressing indecently, while another was captured shaving the hair of some men.

The military personnel reportedly proceeded to extorting their victims.

Fakorede said, “My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend.

“I have immediately reached out to the commandant of the Operation Burst and I've been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks.

“They will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State. Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Six Corpses Recovered From Lake Behind Dogara’s Mansion After Soldiers Kill Palliative Hunters
Military Nigerian Soldiers Kill Eight Persons At Ex-House Of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s Mansion In Jos, Dump Bodies Inside Mining Pond
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Edo Youth, Police Clash: Army Commander And More Policemen Testify At Panel Hearing
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Kicks As Judicial Panel Summons Personnel Over Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Abuja Road Users Beg Police, FRSC, VIO, Others To Return To Work Over Gridlock
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Fayemi Keeping Killer Squad In Ekiti Government House, Planning To Relocate Two Gang Members To South Africa, Group Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion EndSARS Peaceful Protest Turns Bloody By Damie Adeyinka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad