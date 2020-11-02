Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State, Seun Fakorede, has said that soldiers seen in a viral video assaulting pedestrians in Ibadan, the state capital, have been arrested.

Fakorede said this in a post on Twitter.

One soldier was filmed on Sunday flogging a lady for seemingly dressing indecently, while another was captured shaving the hair of some men.

VIDEO: @HQNigerianArmy Personnel In Gross Violation Of Human Rights, Cut Residentsâ Hair, Beat Up Woman For Indecent Dressing In Ibadan#EndMilitaryBrutality

WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/NcO5UbSBrA pic.twitter.com/64y56xz7hx — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 2, 2020

The military personnel reportedly proceeded to extorting their victims.

Fakorede said, “My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend.

“I have immediately reached out to the commandant of the Operation Burst and I've been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks.

“They will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State. Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.”