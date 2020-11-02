Task Force Kills Lagos-based Journalist, Refuses To Release Corpse To Family

Pelumi, who was working with Gboa TV, was arrested by policemen at Abattoir, Oko Oba area of Agege, on October 24 while on official duty and whisked away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

A 20-year-old Lagos-based journalist, Pelumi Onifade, was recently shot dead in the custody of the Lagos State Task Force led by Yinka Egbeyemi, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Pelumi Onifade

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a family member of the deceased said they searched for him to no avail until a senior police officer broke the news of his death to them.

“Pelumi went to record the incident of looting at the abattoir as a staff of Gboa TV on Saturday 24/10/2020 only to be arrested by men of the Lagos Task Force and after searching for him aggressively for seven days, we were told that he had been shot dead and his body deposited at the morgue.

“We are begging them now to release his corpse and explain to us how he died. Why was he arrested at Agege, only for us to be told that his corpse is at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue. They just wasted the boy for no reason.”

