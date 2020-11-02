Two Nigerian Men Posing As UK Businessmen Defraud Hundreds Of Indians

The arrest came while investigating a fraud case registered by an Aligarh resident, Bhagwati Dutt Sharma, who lost Rs 31 to such conmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

Aligarh Police in Uttar Pradesh, India, have arrested two Nigerians, John Bull and Marvellous, alongside a local woman identified as Samir for duping hundreds of Indians by conning them through friendship on social media and then pretending to send expensive gifts to them.

The arrest came while investigating a fraud case registered by an Aligarh resident, Bhagwati Dutt Sharma, who lost Rs 31 to such conmen.

GistVile

The police said that Nigerians have duped many Indian through the same modus-operandi and were living in India on expired visas.

The kingpins had made fake visas and were involved in cybercrime.

According to the police, the Nigerians befriend victims on social media especially Facebook by posing as a businessman from the United Kingdom or other European countries.

“Gang members chatted with the victim for a few months. When the gang gauges that they have gained the victim’s trust then they tell them that they are sending some gifts—few dollars, an expensive phone and some jewellery,” said an officer investigating the case.

“Then a few days later, the victim gets a call from another conman who identifies himself as a customs officer from Delhi Airport asking for duty to get the gift parcel released.

“Once the victim is under their trap, conmen trick them to pay money on the pretext of the processing fee, customs duty, documentation and other charges. But, till the time they find out that they have been duped it gets too late.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Abuja Road Users Beg Police, FRSC, VIO, Others To Return To Work Over Gridlock
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Abuja Road Users Beg Police, FRSC, VIO, Others To Return To Work Over Gridlock
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Two Years After 13-Year-Old Girl Was Raped To Death In Benue State, Family, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad