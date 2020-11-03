BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel

He informed the panel that the CCTV camera stopped recording due to the vandalism of some equipment and fire outbreak at the toll gate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company, Abayomi Omamuwasan, has informed the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry that the Closed-Circuit Television camera of the company did not capture the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army.

SaharaReporters had reported that Omamuwasan had earlier submitted a hard drive to the panel, saying it contained the incident that happened on October 20, 2020.

While further testifying before the panel, he disclosed that the CCTV stopped recording around 8pm and did not capture the shootings.

He also said the company had three surveillance cameras located at Sandfill, Ikoyi Bridge and one at Chevron.

"The surveillance camera didn't capture the shooting.

"It stopped recording around 8pm," Omamuwasan told the panel.

He added that the fire outbreak at the Ikoyi Bridge affected the CCTV cameras and it stopped recording.

Explaining the reason for the power outage, he insisted that the company complied with the curfew and asked staff to leave in adherence with the directive of the state government.

He added that the company withdrew its staff from the toll gate following the takeover of the toll gate by the protesters.

 #EndSARS WATCH LIVE: Lekki Concession Company MD Testifies Before Lagos Judicial Panel

Recall that on that fateful day, soldiers opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters, killing not less than a dozen protesters with many sustaining bullet wounds.

The army initially denied involvement in the shooting, saying its soldiers were not at the scene.

It, however, admitted that soldiers were at the toll gate, revealing they were drafted on the orders of the state government.

