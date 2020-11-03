Governor Wike Will Account For Loss Of Lives In Obigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Says

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Obigbo area of Rivers State where the military reportedly killed civilians.

President of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Secretary-General, Okwu Nnabuike, said people in the state have been denied access to water, food, healthcare and other necessities because of a suspected duel between Governor Nyesom Wike and Nnamdi Kanu.

The group called on both parties to take responsibility for the loss of lives or face international criminal proceedings.

It reads in part, “Wike as Chief Security officer of Rivers State will surely account for the loss of lives and brutalities in Obigbo in the near future as international human rights groups and activists are gathering information and evidence of genocidal violence escalating in Obigbo Rivers State.

“OYC vehemently oppose the 24hrs curfew placed on Obigbo with heavy military actions and onslaughts against the people which have continuously abused their fundamental human rights in Obigbo.

“The people have been denied access to food, adequate medicare, water because the Rivers State Government unleashed state machinery against IPOB over what we perceived as a relationship gone sour between Governor Nyesom Wike and IPOB Leadership led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We had expected Governor Nyesom Wike to respond to these allegations and claims of Nnamdi Kanu installing him as Rivers State governor. He should be man enough to clear his name and explain why it took Rivers State Government three years to proscribe the activities of IPOB in Rivers State and hope it is not a case of relationship gone sour?

“Wike should emulate Asari Dokubo and explain if there was any relationship with Nnamdi Kanu in the past, and stop shifting responsibility.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s EndSARS video and audio clips are enough evidence indicating him of inciting violence in Obigbo, Rivers State, with unimaginable deaths and inhumane conditions that the people of the area now suffer indirectly caused by him.

“IPOB’s placing of N100m bounty on Governor Wike is a clear deviation from peaceful approach to self-determination and non-violent stance of Biafra agitation. Igbo youth holds both Wike and Kanu responsible for the violence escalating in Obigbo.

“There is established evidence that if both sides should stop this show of force, Ndigbo and indeed all Nigerians leaving in Obigbo will breathe fresh air and normalcy will return immediately. We are confident that both sides will surely accept this pleading of Igbo Youth Leadership in the interest of peace.

“When two elephants fights, the grasses suffer, when two friends fights, Obigbo people suffer. Let there be suspension of military actions in Obigbo in the next 48hourrs, as we are engaging Religious leaders, former Presidents and Heads of States to join OYC to pressurize both Governor Wike and Nnamdi Kanu for peaceful resolution of the crisis.”