Lekki Shooting: United Nations Tells Nigerian Government To Establish Independent Panel, Ensure Justice For Victims

The UN lamented that despite raising issues of police brutality with the Nigerian Government, nothing has changed in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

The United Nations has asked the Nigerian Government to set up a credible, independent inquiry into the shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos, on October 20, 2020.

The UN rights experts also said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government must ensure that victims of the shooting get deserved justice.

“Governments come and go, but #PoliceBrutality is as intractable as ever. Nigerians need justice,” the UN experts said.

The UN noted that while excessive use of force during peaceful protests is always unacceptable, the Lekki shooting was “especially disturbing because demonstrators were precisely calling for accountability for previous police brutality”.

It added that the fact that CCTV cameras and lights were apparently switched off shortly before soldiers opened fire indicates a disturbing level of premeditation.

See Also Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

The UN lamented that despite raising issues of police brutality with the Nigerian Government, nothing has changed in the country.

The UN said, “Since 2005, UN Special Rapporteurs have repeatedly raised the issue of police killings and impunity with the Nigerian Government.

“We have had 15 years of government promises, but nothing has changed.

“What is particularly disturbing is that the authorities said they had disbanded the SARS and agreed to the protesters other demands, including investigations

“But they immediately announced the formation of another similar unit and have not ended the excessive use of force.”

The UN also asked the Nigerian Government to identify, who gave the orders to the soldiers to shoot at the protesters, insisting that systematic police brutality and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters must be independently and impartially investigated. 

“In addition to setting up an independent inquiry, the Nigerian authorities must clarify why the military was deployed and who gave the order.

“Any investigation must aim to identify lines of responsibility, deliver accountability and justice, provide remedies and reparations, and recommend structural and systemic changes,” the UN rights experts said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Immigration Officials Detained Me, Seized My Passport, Stopped Me From Leaving Nigeria, Lawyer Who Volunteered For #EndSARS Protest Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki Concession Company Produces CCTV Footage Of Shooting To Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Threw Me Off Two-storey Building, Broke My Spine, Trader Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Northern Governors Promise Youth Engagement To Prevent Repeat Of EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Immigration Service Yet To Release My Passport, Lawyer Placed On No-fly List For Participating In #EndSARS Protest Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Immigration Officials Detained Me, Seized My Passport, Stopped Me From Leaving Nigeria, Lawyer Who Volunteered For #EndSARS Protest Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki Concession Company Produces CCTV Footage Of Shooting To Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Lagos Warns Of Second Wave, May Impose Another Lockdown
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Surrounds Himself With Criminals Feeding Him With Lies –Mbaka
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Lawyer Faults Salami-led Panel’s Bid To Oust Police From EFCC, Insists Recommendation Outside Its Mandate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Threw Me Off Two-storey Building, Broke My Spine, Trader Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Favour Joe Biden To Win United States Presidential Election By 51.6%, Polls Show
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad