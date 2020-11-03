Nigeria Immigration Service Yet To Release My Passport, Lawyer Placed On No-fly List For Participating In #EndSARS Protest Says

The lawyer, who volunteered her service to help free peaceful protesters detained by law enforcement agents, was stopped from flying out of Nigeria on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

A lawyer, who participated in the #EndSARS protest that took place across Nigeria, Modupe Odele, has said that the Nigeria Immigration Service was yet to release her passport after it was seized while she tried to travel to the Maldives for her birthday recently through the Lagos airport.

Modupe Odele

See Also #EndSARS Immigration Officials Detained Me, Seized My Passport, Stopped Me From Leaving Nigeria, Lawyer Who Volunteered For #EndSARS Protest Says 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

A source at the NIS told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the names of Odele and other active participants in the EndSARS protest were included on the no-fly list sent to the agency by the Defence Intelligence Agency following their efforts in rallying demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos where Nigerian Army personnel attacked and killed several protesters on the evening of October 20, 2020.

See Also Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

A no-fly list is a register of people banned from boarding commercial aircrafts for travel within, into, or out of a country.

Giving an update on the matter on Tuesday evening, Odele in a post on Twitter said, “Hello people, I went to retrieve my passport today but was told this: “We cannot release your passport because you are still under investigation”.

“As of now, I’m not aware of any charges against me or what I am under investigation for.”

SaharaReporters, New York

