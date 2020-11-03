Nigerian Army Kills 75 Boko Haram Terrorists, Loses Three Soldiers In Borno –Defence Headquarters

Onyeuko added that four soldiers were also wounded during the encounter with the terrorists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

The Nigerian military has said a total of 78 persons, including 75 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province fighters and three soldiers have been killed in an ongoing subsidiary operation in the North-East

Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, Director, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

File Photo

Onyeuko added that four soldiers were also wounded during the encounter with the terrorists.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the commencement of Operation FIRE BALL, a subsidiary operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE which is meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North-East region, the operation has recorded tremendous successes within the short period from its existence with the last week of the preceding month proving to be the deadliest against the criminals.

“Consequently, as a result of the aggressive offensive action carried out by the troops, several terrorist elements have been neutralized as a large number of their equipment were captured while some were equally destroyed in the process.

“In this regard, a total of 75 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized within this period.

“The captured weapons include: six gun trucks, four anti-aircraft guns, one PKT gun, one general purpose machine gun, one automatic grenade launcher, one Dushka gun, one light machine gun, 48 AK 47 rifles, one locally made pistol and 10 AK 47 magazines.

“Furthermore, a large cache of ammunition was captured also. This include: one 36 hand grenade, 567 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 448 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 50 rocket propelled grenade bombs, 17 locally manufactured rounds, 3 shells for making improvised explosive devices, one smoke grenade and two belts of PKT rounds. Other assorted non-lethal items were also captured from the criminals.

“Regrettably, one officer and two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while four other soldiers were wounded in action over the period. However, the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding to treatment.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Army Secretly Moved 20 Lekki Massacre Victims To IDH Mortuary
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Immigration Officials Detained Me, Seized My Passport, Stopped Me From Leaving Nigeria, Lawyer Who Volunteered For #EndSARS Protest Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki Concession Company Produces CCTV Footage Of Shooting To Panel
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Lagos Warns Of Second Wave, May Impose Another Lockdown
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Surrounds Himself With Criminals Feeding Him With Lies –Mbaka
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Lawyer Faults Salami-led Panel’s Bid To Oust Police From EFCC, Insists Recommendation Outside Its Mandate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Threw Me Off Two-storey Building, Broke My Spine, Trader Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Favour Joe Biden To Win United States Presidential Election By 51.6%, Polls Show
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad