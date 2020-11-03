Nigerian Arrested For Visa Forgery In India

The man was identified as Jubi Ifneyi Udonko (41), a resident of Sawant Vihar in Vasai, Palghar, according to the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a Nigerian for forging a visa of residence in India, Hindustantimes reports.

The man was identified as Jubi Ifneyi Udonko (41), a resident of Sawant Vihar in Vasai, Palghar, according to the police.

A complaint against him was lodged by an official of Unit 5 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch which is investigating a drug bust against him and others.

A case under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 14(a)(b) of Foreigners Act, 1946 was registered at Chakan police station against the man.

The man was arrested in a drug possession case registered at Chakan police station related to a massive drug bust including 20kg MD.

Udonko has served ten years in Kolhapur jail. There are at least 14 others arrested in the case registered at Chakan.

The Nigerian is believed to have been a major player in the sale of over 110kg MD from Chakan. The drugs case is registered under Sections 8(c), 21(c), 22(c), 29, 31(a) of NDPS Act, Section 120(b) of Indian Penal Code.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians For Participating In #EndSARS Protest, Diaspora Commission Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education NECO Announces Commencement Of Examinations Across Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right President Muhammadu Buhari’s Address To American People On Eve Of Their 2020 Election (First Draft) By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians For Participating In #EndSARS Protest, Diaspora Commission Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education NECO Announces Commencement Of Examinations Across Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Face International Criminal Court For Inviting Military And Lying About It —AAC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Falana-led Coalition Sets Up Independent Inquiry To Probe Killings, Arson
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad