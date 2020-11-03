Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman Begs To Be Rescued

A 28-year-old Nigerian, Kemi Najeeb, who was allegedly trafficked to Oman, has cried out for help, saying she was tricked to the Arabian country.

The Osun State indigene said she was dispatched to work as a domestic help for an Omani, who allegedly subjected her to all forms of abuse, including sexual harassment.

The President, Journalist International Forum for Migration, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, narrated Kemi’s situation in a statement on Tuesday.

“At the current house I am now working, the man wants to sleep with me but I have been refusing him. So he told me to go back to the office that brought me to him. I am being starved and kept indoors without being allowed to go out.

“I can no longer cope with this job, so please I want to go back home. Kindly assist me. I have an Ordinary National Diploma from Offa Polytechnic. There are better opportunities in Nigeria. I am tired. All the money I have been getting I used to send it home to assist my younger one,” Kemi told JIFORM.

Explaining further, Abayomi stated that Kemi left for Oman in November 2016 in search of a better life after being talked into a deal by a close friend.

Upon arrival in Oman, her host seized her passport and other vital documents to retain her service as a housemaid.

In the last four years, Kemi has been engaged as a housemaid in four different locations on monthly stipends that were never paid in most cases.

“Some months ago according to her, she was traded off to her present boss for 8,000 Riyals (N700,000).

“Although her current boss placed her on a monthly salary of N70,000 per, she has been facing serious sexual harassment,’’ Abayomi stated.