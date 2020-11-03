Police Arrest Four Persons For Aiding Thugs To Burn Station In Rivers Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

The police in Rivers State have arrested four persons for aiding thugs, who looted Afam Station in the troubled Oyigbo Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists during the parade of the four men that they had confessed to the crime.

He said they would provide vital information to the police in tracking those, who started the mayhem.

PM News reports that some of the men arrested however, said they only joined people picking up items from the already vandalised police station and had no hand in the invasion or destruction of the facility.

A suspect, 42-year-old Sunday, said he saw the television he was accused of looting from the police station on the fence and took it home.

Another accused, Mr Ibe, said the speaker he was accused of stealing was found in his tenant’s poultry cage.

Ibe said when the police came to his property, the tenant was not around, so he was arrested as landlord and asked to produce the tenant.

A third suspect, Chima, said he entered the station while people were carting away things and picked up the Divisional Police Officer’s uniform for safekeeping.

The fourth accused, John Ime, a local security guard, said the hoodlum he allegedly aided to escape, ran off when he went to take his bath.

The police was able to retrieve a 21-inch television, radio speakers and the uniforms of the DPO of Afam Police Station.

Oyigbo had as at Monday been under a lockdown for over 10 days.

Army personnel have been accused of breaking into people’s houses in search of thugs, who reportedly killed six of their men and took away their guns.

In a show of force, residents of the LGA say the military had been flying its aircraft close to the ground, and shooting sporadically.

 

