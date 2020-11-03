Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery

The workers were demanding an increment in their salaries when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

Policemen have killed a worker at Dangote Refinery during a protest in front of the company at Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

Workers walk at a construction site of the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju Lekki district, on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

One of the workers said the company invited the police to disperse them as they converged today.

"Workers are fighting for increment of salary since last week.

"Because of the protest, Dangote ordered everybody to stop work.

"As we were protesting this morning, someone was killed by the police. His body has been taken to the hospital," said one of the workers in a video obtained by SaharaReporters.

The incident has led to unrest in the area as angry youth invaded the entrance of the company.

They also started a bonfire while protesting the killing of the worker.

The company said the workers were not directly employed by Dangote Refinery but through a contractor, Onshore.

A spokesperson for Dangote Group said the workers were engaged by a contractor but the group has been working to ensure adequate compensation of workers and resolve the dispute.

"Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.

"The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.

“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved," Tony Chiejina, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement reacting to the incident.

SaharaReporters, New York

