EXPLAINER: How The United States Electoral College Works

Ahead of the election, political parties either choose electors at their national conventions, or they are voted for by the party’s central committee.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

As vote count gets underway in battleground states across America, observers around the world who are unacquainted with the US system of choosing the president are searching for answers.

When Americans vote for a new president, in reality, they are voting for a representative of that candidate’s party, known as an elector.

There are 538 electors who in turn vote for the president on behalf of the people in their states.

Each state is assigned a certain number of these electoral votes, based on population, the number of congressional districts they have, plus two additional votes representing the state’s Senate seats. 

Washington DC is also assigned three electoral votes, despite having no voting representation in Congress. 

A candidate needs at least 270 of the electoral votes to win the presidential election.

The process of nominating electors varies by state and by party, but it is generally done one of two ways. 

Ahead of the election, political parties either choose electors at their national conventions, or they are voted for by the party’s central committee.

The electoral college nearly always operates with a winner-takes-all system, in which the candidate with the highest number of votes in a state claims all of that state’s electoral votes. 

In 2016, Trump beat Clinton in Florida by a margin of just 2.2%, but that meant he claimed all 29 of Florida’s crucial electoral votes.

Such small margins in a handful of crucial swing states meant that regardless of Clinton’s national vote lead, Trump was able to clinch victory in several swing states and therefore won more electoral college votes.

Joe Biden is currently leading the tally of electoral college votes with 248 according to the Associated Press and 264. Trump is limping behind at 214 votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Campaign Asks Court To Suspend Vote Count In Michigan Where Biden is Leading
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian, Agbaje, Wins Legislative Seat In United States
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Election: Scattered Protests In Cities As Americans Await Final Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption N450m Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Minister, Others Trial Until February 4
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Campaign Asks Court To Suspend Vote Count In Michigan Where Biden is Leading
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian, Agbaje, Wins Legislative Seat In United States
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Election: Scattered Protests In Cities As Americans Await Final Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Military Court Adjourns Trial of Obanla Tokunbo Until November 10 After Spending Eight Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nine Soldiers Die As Truck Hits Landmine In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Was Beaten In Police Custody—Woman Whose Husband Was Allegedly Involved In Kidnapping Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS South-West Ministers Ask Buhari To Probe Nigerian Military Over Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad