Kidnappers Kill Pregnant Woman After Failed Rescue Attempt In Kaduna

The kidnappers killed the woman while security operatives were trying to rescue her and her husband.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

Kidnappers on Tuesday evening reportedly stormed Kaduna metropolis, killed a pregnant woman and abducted her husband.

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers killed the woman while security operatives were trying to rescue her and her husband.

“Kidnappers stormed the house of the victims and went away with them, then security operatives chased them and in the process of exchange of fire, the kidnappers shot the woman and she later died in the hospital.

“The woman was pregnant and about to give birth before the incident. She has already been buried according to Islamic rites,” the source said.

The kidnappers are yet to release the victim’s husband.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NSCDC Arrests Two Robbery Suspects Terrorising Ondo Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Kills 75 Boko Haram Terrorists, Loses Three Soldiers In Borno –Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Celebration On Twitter As Police Remove Abayomi Shogunle As Head Of Complaint Response Unit
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Insecurity: Pastors, Families In Southern Kaduna Paid N420 Million In Ransom In 2019, Says SOKAPU President
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Aso Rock Official Assassinated In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian, Agbaje, Wins Legislative Seat In United States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N450m Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Minister, Others Trial Until February 4
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad