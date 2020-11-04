Nigerian Journalists Beg President Buhari To Free 72-year-old Colleague Detained For Three Weeks

Uhia, a native of Benue State, has been under secret detention for 25 days over a publication against Minister of State for Power, Mr Jeddy Agba, in the July 2020 edition of his Power Steering Magazine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

Nigerian journalists under the auspices of Concerned Journalists Forum, have cried to President Muhammad Buhari to intervene and set free a 72-year-old, Oga Tom Uhia, from police detention.

Uhia, a native of Benue State, has been under secret detention for 25 days over a publication against Minister of State for Power, Mr Jeddy Agba, in the July 2020 edition of his Power Steering Magazine.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Comrade Yemi Itodo, who spoke on behalf of the group, expressed worry over the deteriorating health condition of the septuagenarian, calling for his immediate release or arraignment.

Tom Oga

Itodo also tackled the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, who is the immediate younger brother to the minister's mother, over the continuous detention of the journalist.

"The only crime this septuagenarian committed was that, as an investigative journalist, he dared to uncover a lot of frauds and alleged shady deals of a much younger Nigeria’s Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jeddy Agba, while he was a top management member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in the last dispensation.

"Pa Uhia was arrested and detained on the order of Mr Agba. The Nigeria Union of Journalists both national and FCT Council have visited the minister repeatedly and pleaded that the old man should be released or charged to court. But the minister has refused to let go.

"He is currently being held at the Force CIID, area 10 Garki Abuja, where the immediate younger brother to Mr Jeddy Agba's mother, Anthony Ogbizi, is holding sway as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police."

He added that despite fulfilling the bail conditions stipulated by the police, the publisher was still being held without having access to medical facilities.

He said, "At a time that Nigerians all over the world are clamouring for a reform of the Nigeria Police Force, it is very appalling that the leadership of the Force is not ready to embrace civility or any form of reform.

"More appalling, too, is the hypocrisy of Nigerian Government. Instead of learning from the ugly scenarios that engraved the whole of October 2020 across the country, the Nigerian Government is still paying lip service to ending police brutality. The government claimed it has ended SARS but the brutality and impunity of the police remains unchecked.

"We also call on President Muhammad Buhari to prevail on his Minister of State for Power to let go of the journalist, so as to reunite with his family.”

See Also Free Speech Nigerian Man, Solomon Akuma, Rots In Police Cell After Making Online Post Against Buhari As Sowore Visits FCID Cell 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech I Owe Nobody Apology, Fani-Kayode Says As Outrage Greets Verbal Assault Of Nigerian Journalist
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Opinion NBC And NTA: Regulator And Broadcaster In The 2015 Elections By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Dokpesi Re-Arraigned By EFCC
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Condemns Nigeria's Crackdown On Journalists, Protests
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Free Speech Gov. Bello Orders Arrest Of Blogger Over $12m Cars For Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism BBC Launches Pidgin Service
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian, Agbaje, Wins Legislative Seat In United States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N450m Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Minister, Others Trial Until February 4
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad