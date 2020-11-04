NSCDC Arrests Two Robbery Suspects Terrorising Ondo Residents

Two suspected members of a robbery gang specialised in attacking residents and snatching their personal belongings at gunpoint have been arrested in Ondo State.

Asukwo Abednego and Ajiwe Oluwaseun were nabbed by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Akure, the state capital.

The duo, who always pretended to be commercial motorcyclists, were in the habit of searching for passengers and robbing them.

The suspects are part of a gang terrorising residents of Osinle, Ijoka, Danjuma, Oluwatuyi and Oke Aro areas of Akure.

The Ondo NSCDC Commandant, Eweka Edenabu, paraded the suspects and said they had been on the watch list of the command for several months before they were finally caught.

He said, "One of the suspects normally posed as Okada rider in search of passengers while the other two suspects would hide.

"As soon as the motorcyclists (who is also a member of their gang) pick a passenger and approaches a lonely terrain; the riders would stop in the pretense that the motorcycle was faulty and the two suspects would come out from their hideouts, unleash terror on the victim and cart away all his or her belongings."

Edenabu explained that the two suspects had confessed to the crime through their statements, adding that they would be charged to court.

According to him, no less than seven residents, who had fallen victim to the gang, had visited the command to identify the suspects.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include an unregistered motorcycle, a bag containing baby and female dresses, three mobile phones and the sum of N4,600.

The Ondo NSCDC Commandant said would continue to partner other security agencies in the state to tackle crime in the state.