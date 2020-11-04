NSCDC Arrests Two Robbery Suspects Terrorising Ondo Residents

The duo, who always pretended to be commercial motorcyclists, were in the habit of searching for passengers and robbing them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

Two suspected members of a robbery gang specialised in attacking residents and snatching their personal belongings at gunpoint have been arrested in Ondo State. 

Asukwo Abednego and Ajiwe Oluwaseun were nabbed by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Akure, the state capital. 

The duo, who always pretended to be commercial motorcyclists, were in the habit of searching for passengers and robbing them.

The suspects are part of a gang terrorising residents of Osinle, Ijoka, Danjuma, Oluwatuyi and Oke Aro areas of Akure. 

The Ondo NSCDC Commandant, Eweka Edenabu, paraded the suspects and said they had been on the watch list of the command for several months before they were finally caught.

He said, "One of the suspects normally posed as Okada rider in search of passengers while the other two suspects would hide.

"As soon as the motorcyclists (who is also a member of their gang) pick a passenger and approaches a lonely terrain; the riders would stop in the pretense that the motorcycle was faulty and the two suspects would come out from their hideouts, unleash terror on the victim and cart away all his or her belongings."

Edenabu explained that the two suspects had confessed to the crime through their statements, adding that they would be charged to court. 

According to him, no less than seven residents, who had fallen victim to the gang, had visited the command to identify the suspects. 

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include an unregistered motorcycle, a bag containing baby and female dresses, three mobile phones and the sum of N4,600. 

The Ondo NSCDC Commandant said would continue to partner other security agencies in the state to tackle crime in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kidnappers Kill Pregnant Woman After Failed Rescue Attempt In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Unknown Gunmen Attack Village In Kaduna, Kill 13-Year-Old
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Married Man Baths Lover With Acid For Refusing To Be Second Wife
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Kidnappers Would Have Killed Abducted Germans If Operatives Used Force, Says Source
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Robbers Shot Dead In Kogi State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government To Seize International Passports Of Nigerian Returnees Who Fail To Comply With PCR Test
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad