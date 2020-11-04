South-West Ministers Ask Buhari To Probe Nigerian Military Over Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

Ministers from the South-West region have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the Nigerian military over the killing of an unconfirmed number of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State.

SaharaReporters recall that the #EndSARS demonstrations across the country turned violent on October 20 after Nigerian soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters, who had converged at the Lekki Toll Gate.

In Lagos and other states across the country, vehicles, government buildings and private properties were razed and looted.

The incident triggered a global outrage, with calls for justice echoing from different parts of the world.

The ministers, who were directed by the President to relocate to their home states to douse the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests while presenting their report to the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, recommended a thorough investigation into the toll gate shooting incident, particularly the role of the military.

They also asked the Nigerian Government to assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Economic Council

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, briefed the council on behalf of Otunba Niyi Adebayo representing (Ekiti), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Olorunimbe Mamora (Lagos) and Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) as regards how they executed the directive on October 21 to ministers, for them to visit governors in their states.

“We also urged that the Federal Government should undertake a thorough investigation into what happened in the Lekki Toll Plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter.

“The highlight of the brief was to make recommendations to the federal government to support Lagos State to restore damaged facilities especially those related to the maintenance of law and order and the administration of justice such as police, court buildings and forensic laboratory,” Fashola said after the meeting.