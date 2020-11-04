Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member

SaharaReporters gathered the 31-year-old politician is the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

A Nigerian, Oye Owolewa, has been elected to the United States Congress.

Owolewa from Kwara, who holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Pharmacy from the North-Eastern University, Boston, contested on the platform of the Democratic Party as a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) House of Representative member out of the District of Columbia (DC).

Oye Owolewa

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters gathered the 31-year-old politician is the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.

Sharing the news on his Facebook page, he wrote, “Good morning. Looks like we did it! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America's first Nigerian-American congressman.

“In this role, I'm going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is a day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldnt be here without you all.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Camp Replies Trump, Says Bid To Stop Vote Counting ‘Outrageous’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government To Seize International Passports Of Nigerian Returnees Who Fail To Comply With PCR Test
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Camp Replies Trump, Says Bid To Stop Vote Counting ‘Outrageous’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad