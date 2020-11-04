Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member

A Nigerian, Oye Owolewa, has been elected to the United States Congress.

Owolewa from Kwara, who holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Pharmacy from the North-Eastern University, Boston, contested on the platform of the Democratic Party as a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) House of Representative member out of the District of Columbia (DC).

Oye Owolewa

SaharaReporters gathered the 31-year-old politician is the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.

Sharing the news on his Facebook page, he wrote, “Good morning. Looks like we did it! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America's first Nigerian-American congressman.

“In this role, I'm going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is a day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldnt be here without you all.”