Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump

The Human Rights Watch has condemned President Donald Trump for claiming victory in the ongoing United States election, saying his claim was premature.

Executive Director of HRW, Kenneth Roth, also berated Trump for saying he will be challenging the election results at the Supreme Court if Joe Biden wins.

Roth stated that local officials need to count the large number of mail-in ballots and should not be put under pressure as they carry out their official duties.

He said, "The United States vote count continues. There is no winner yet, and President Donald Trump’s claim of victory is premature. All votes must be counted.

"Trump's "unprecedented move," saying he intended to go to the Supreme Court to ask it to halt the legitimate counting of the vote, "drew bipartisan condemnation". Democracy 101 says every vote counts.

"Leaders who respect democracy await the election results. Leaders who distrust democracy declare premature victory. Why is Trump afraid of the principle that every vote counts?"