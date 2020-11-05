ENDSARS: Police Vow To Resist Fresh Protest In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it would resist any fresh protest from holding in the city.

The police said this in reaction to the planned resumption of #ENDSARS protest in Lagos.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said it would resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and people still nurtured wounds of the recent EndSARS violence that wreaked havoc across the state.

He described the protesters as unpatriotic elements, who want to foment violence in the state.

Adejobi said, "The command wishes to inform the general public that based on intelligence gathering from relevant intelligence agencies, some unpatriotic elements or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent EndSARS violence, which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive.

"Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either "peaceful" or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.

"The police command, emphatically, warns parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state as the possibility of hijacking it by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past is evident."